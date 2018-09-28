FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 9:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Engie says Tihange 1 nuclear reactor to be back online earlier than planned

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie said on Friday that maintenance work at its Belgian nuclear reactor Tihange 1 would end in mid-November, earlier than planned, adding that safety was paramount.

The nuclear reactor, operated by Engie’s Belgian unit Electrabel, will now be shut down for maintenance from Oct. 13 until Nov. 17, instead of Oct 20 until Nov. 29, it said on its website.

In a separate statement, Engie also dismissed Belgian media reports of poor management at its nuclear plants, saying “safety is an absolute priority.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

