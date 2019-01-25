UPDATE 1-Engie's Doel 2 nuclear reactor in Belgium to restart on Feb. 4

(Recasts with Engie’s comments, background)

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Engie Electrabel, the Belgian subsidiary of French energy group Engie, said on Friday that it will restart its 433 megawatt (MW) Doel 2 nuclear reactor on Feb. 4 after receiving authorisation from nuclear regulator AFCN.

Belgium’s AFCN said earlier on Friday that it had cleared Engie Electrabel to restart Doel 2 after a cooling pipe issue that led to its shutdown in April 2018 was clarified.

Regulators requested preventive works, inspections and analysis on Doel 2’s cooling pipe systems after leaks were discovered at the similar capacity Doel 1 reactor. Engie Electrabel said all the processes have been completed.

The company said it was now carrying out final checks on control systems installed as part of an investment plan to extend the reactor’s lifespan.

The reconnection of Doel 2 to the power grid, and four other available reactors, will provide Belgium with 4,400 MW of nuclear power capacity this winter, Engie Electrabel said.