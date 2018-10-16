Belgium will have enough help with power supply in winter - minister

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Belgian Environment and Energy Minister Marie-Christine Marghem said on Tuesday that she was sure Belgium would get sufficient help with securing its power supply in winter.

Belgium is facing an unprecedented power supply deficit ahead of winter, with only one of seven nuclear reactors operated by Engie’s Belgian unit Electrabel scheduled to be operational for the whole of November.

Electrabel has, however, fast-tracked the return of one reactor for later in that month.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, with whom Marghem was meeting in Berlin, said Germany would deliver power to Belgium via the Netherlands. He added that the pair had agreed not to let the lights go out at any point in Belgium.