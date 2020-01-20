Financials
January 20, 2020 / 7:29 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Real estate investor Valesco buys Brussels' Finance Tower for 1.2 bln euros

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Real estate investor Valesco said on Monday it had bought Brussels skyscraper the Finance Tower for 1.2 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in an off-market deal with Dutch investors Breevast and ZBG.

Valesco, backed by South Korea’s Meritz Securities , said the deal was the second-largest single-asset deal of its kind to be struck in mainland Europe, backed by 720 million euros in debt financing from lenders including Allianz.

The 36-storey building has 185,754 square meters of office space and is fully let to the Belgian government. The annualised rent is 59 million euros and the building is let on a 15-year, index-linked lease.

$1 = 0.9011 euros Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Rachel Armstrong

