Brussels Airlines scraps flights during Feb. 13 national strike

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Belgian airline Brussels Airlines scrapped all its flights for next Wednesday because a national strike was likely to severely hit operations at its hub, Brussels Airport.

The airline, owned by Lufthansa, was to have run 222 flights.

Unions are calling for wage increases, an improved work-life balance and better pensions and their widespread action is expected to hit the port of Antwerp, air traffic control, railway services and public transport.

Prime Minister Charles Michel has urged union leaders to return to talks with the government and employer representatives.

Leisure airline TUI fly has already switched 36 flights to and from Brussels to other airports in France and the Netherlands. The switch was set to affect some 5,000 passengers. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Louise Heavens)