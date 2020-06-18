UPDATE 2-Belize creditors organize as government requests bond interest payment deferral

(Recasts story, adds comments from bondholders)

June 18 (Reuters) - Belize’s bondholders said on Thursday they have formed a creditor committee and will work with the Central American nation after the government asked creditors to agree to deferred payment of interest on U.S. dollar bonds.

“The committee looks forward to engaging with the government to exchange views on the economic pressures that may constrain Belize’s capacity to service full coupon payments in the near term,” the bondholders said in a statement.

Steering members of the committee include Grantham, Mayo, van Otterloo & Co. LLC and Greylock Capital Management, LLC.

Belize’s government on Wednesday asked holders of its U.S. dollar bonds due in 2034 to agree to deferred payment on interest for six months as the country grapples with the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Financial authorities expect to make the formal request for the bond interest payment deferral in early July, ahead of the next scheduled interest payment due on Aug. 20, Belize’s government said.

The 2034 bond had just over $526 million outstanding, according to Refinitiv data, and was last trading at just over 40 cents in the dollar.

Tourism, which typically makes up over half of Belize’s foreign exchange earnings, has particularly suffered since the start of the pandemic. Belize’s gross domestic product is forecast to contract by up to 18% this year, according to the government.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating effect on Belize’s economy... Tourism has collapsed due to the rapid deterioration of worldwide economic conditions and the lockdown measures imposed by many countries,” a government statement said.

The bondholders noted the bonds were already subject to a restructuring completed by Belize in March 2017 and a prior restructuring completed in March 2013.

"Both transactions have provided the country with over U.S. $200 million in debt service relief to date," the bondholders' statement said.