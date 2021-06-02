Belize extends period seeking bondholder consent

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The government of Belize on Tuesday extended the period to seek bondholder consent to new terms on its $550 million bond due in 2034.

The Central American country extended its consent solicitation through Friday June 11 at 5:00 p.m. New York time, the ministry of finance said in a statement.

Belize is also looking to stretch out to October of 2021 any principal restatement related to the May 20, 2021 coupon payment, which the government missed.

S&P said last month it doesn’t expect the government to make the payment during a 30-day grace period.

The $550 million bond, which traded as low as 32.5 cents on the dollar on April 22, last fetched 39 cents according to Refinitiv data.

The central American country has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19, with a sharp fall in tourism revenue and a rise in spending.

Back in March, the International Monetary Fund said Belize’s public debt, at 133% of gross domestic product, is unsustainable and real GDP is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2025. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Shri Navaratnam)