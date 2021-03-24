UPDATE 1-Belize bond holders form committee as country seeks restructuring

(Adds details, context)

LONDON/NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - Holders of Belize sovereign bonds said on Wednesday they were establishing a “committee” in response to last week’s government announcement to seek a further restructuring of its dollar-denominated bonds due 2034.

The Central American country’s government on Friday announced its intention to restructure the bonds as part of a broader economic plan to restore fiscal sustainability, though its own figures show the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio will remain above 100% until 2026.

Belize’s ‘economic update’ from last week pointed to the need to restructure the country’s debt but gave no details on how a restructuring would look like.

“In addition to addressing their substantive concerns regarding Belize’s envisioned debt restructuring and economic adjustment exercise, the organizing bondholders expect the Government of Belize to consult with creditors in a fair and constructive manner,” the creditor group said in a statement.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 2034 bond has $540 million outstanding and has traded at 41 cents on the dollar since earlier this month. The bond’s 2021 high sits just above 44 cents and the low at 35.75 according to Refinitiv data.

Last year’s deal capitalized coupon payments from August 2020 to February 2021 and followed two separate restructurings in 2013 and 2017.

Real GDP is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2025, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund.