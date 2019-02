ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Former Swiss minister Doris Leuthard is headed to Swiss sausage-and-meats producer Bell Food Group, which nominated the 55-year-old politician and lawyer to its board of directors.

Since leaving Switzerland’s seven-member government last year, ex-transportation minister Leuthard has gathered up board seats, having previously been nominated to the board of Swiss retailer and supermarket chain Coop. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)