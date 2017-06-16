FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Bell Helicopter says to submit offer to Czech govt by end-summer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 16, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 2 months ago

Bell Helicopter says to submit offer to Czech govt by end-summer

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 16 (Reuters) - Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron, will submit an offer to the Czech government for 12 UH-1Y combat helicopters by the end of the summer, a U.S. Navy official said on Friday about a deal that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If the Czech Republic buys the helicopters, it would be the first country outside the United States to purchase the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Frank Morley told a news conference in Prague.

"Later this summer is when we are going to provide the offer to the government," he said.

The Czech Defence Ministry has asked Bell and Italy's Leonardo-Finmecanica to provide offers for a new generation of helicopters for the European Union country and NATO member.

The Czech government will have 120 days to decide once the offer has been received, a Bell official said.

Czech media has reported a deal could be signed in 2018, following a new government coming into place after a parliamentary election in October this year. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.