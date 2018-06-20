FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 10:57 PM / in 2 hours

Bellamy's signs deals to hike Australian organic milk output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia on Thursday announced three new arrangements to raise its volume of Australian organic milk used in the production of infant formula products.

The formula supplier signed an agreement with Australian unit of Fonterra to develop an organic milk pool in Tasmania by working with local farmers. The other two arrangements are with an affiliate of Australian Consolidated Milk and Tatura Milk Industries Limited, Bellamy’s said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

