Australia's Bellamy's upgrades revenue forecast for fiscal 2018
October 11, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 4 days ago

Australia's Bellamy's upgrades revenue forecast for fiscal 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian infant formula maker Bellamy’s Australia Ltd said on Thursday it expects its core business to post revenue growth of about 15 percent to 20 percent in fiscal 2018, an increase over previous guidance.

“Early results in FY18 have been positive and consequently Bellamy’s is upgrading its FY18 guidance for its core business,” the company said in a statement.

Bellamy’s said its earlier guidance was for revenue growth of between 5 percent and 10 percent. ($1 = 1.2840 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Byron Kaye and G Crosse)

