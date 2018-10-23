FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 9:56 PM / in an hour

Bellamy's Australia expects 1st-half 2019 sales to fall

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd expects its 2019 first-half sales to fall in a range of 10 percent to 15 percent from a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cohen said at an annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The CEO of the infant formula maker, which still awaits a crucial permit to sell its products in Chinese stores, also sees its full year Australian label revenue growth at the lower end of its previously stated zero to 10 percent range. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

