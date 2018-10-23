UPDATE 1-Bellamy's Australia expects H1 2019 sales to fall due to product revamp

(Adds chairman’s comment, background)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd expects fiscal 2019 first-half sales to decline in a range of 10 percent to 15 percent from a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cohen said at an annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The infant formula maker, which still awaits a crucial permit to sell its products in Chinese stores, attributed the likely decline in sales to costs of A$10 million to A$15 million ($7 million-$10.6 million) in clearing older inventory prior to overhauling its product line.

Cohen added that full-year Australian label revenue growth for the Tasmanian company would be at the lower end of its previously stated zero to 10 percent range.

Bellamy’s had earlier warned that delays in securing a permit to sell directly in Chinese shops would slow revenue growth for as long as two years.

“China is an enormous and complex infant nutrition market and our top priority for the future,” Chairman John Ho said in his address.

Bellamy’s is targeting more than A$500 million in revenue by 2021, with a specific focus in China and broader Asia.