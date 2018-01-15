UPDATE 1-Bellamy's Australia raises full-year outlook for core business

(Adds details on outlook and Camperdown deal, share movement)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd raised full-year revenue growth forecast for its core business on Monday and said it bought the remaining 10 percent stake in Camperdown Powder Pty Ltd.

The infant formula maker said it expected its core business, excluding the Camperdown business, to post a revenue growth of 30 percent to 35 percent in the year to June 2018, versus a prior forecast for a 15-20 percent rise.

The company also raised its core earnings margin forecast to 20-23 percent from 17-20 percent.

Bellamy’s said it was buying the remaining stake in China-registered Camperdown formula cannery for about A$3.6 million ($2.87 million), subject to the China Food and Drug Administration’s approval. The firm completed buying a 90 percent stake in Camperdown in early July.

In August, Chinese authorities lifted the suspension of import licence for infant formula from Bellamy’s Camperdown factory in Melbourne. The suspension was enforced in July.

Shares of the Launceston, Tasmania-based firm gained 5.9 percent on the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday to close at A$10.96, their highest in more than a month. ($1 = 1.2561 Australian dollars)