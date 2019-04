April 24 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia said on Wednesday that the Chinese market regulator had released three approvals for the company’s infant formula produced at its ViPlus Dairy plant in Victoria.

Bellamy’s said in a statement it was awaiting final certification from the China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), which it hoped to receive soon. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)