Feb 27 (Reuters) - Infant formula supplier Bellamy’s Australia Ltd on Wednesday posted a 63.7 percent plunge in its net profit for the half year, on regulatory delays in its key market China and cooling sales in Australia.

Net profit after income tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$8.1 million ($5.82 million) down from A$22.4 million a year ago, company said. ($1 = 1.3910 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)