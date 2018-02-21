FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Bellamy's Australia H1 profit triples on lower operating costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half profit more than tripled, bolstered by higher demand for their products and lower operating costs.

Net profit after tax came in at A$22.4 million ($17.59 million) from A$7.2 million a year ago, said the infant formula maker, which is in a turnaround phase.

The company expected fiscal 2018 revenue from its core business to be in the range of 30 percent to 35 percent over fiscal 2017 revenue.

$1 = 1.2736 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

