UPDATE 1-Bellamy's Australia swings into profit, warns of China slowdown

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian infant formula maker Bellamy’s Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it expects a slew of challenges in fiscal 2019 including a slowdown in Chinese exports, as it swung into profit for the year ended June 2018 thanks to stronger domestic sales.

Delays in the registration process with China’s antitrust enforcement agency for Chinese-label products sold exclusively through offline channels would slow the company’s exports growth, it said in a statement.

“Looking forward to FY19, Bellamy’s expects more moderated sales growth and notes the impact of a more difficult trading environment over the last quarter, including slower Chinese cross-border market growth for infant formula,” the company said.

The company posted a net profit of A$43.3 million ($31.7 million) for the year ended June 2018, compared with a loss of A$809,000 last year, helped by higher domestic sales, wider margins and lower costs.

Annual revenue grew 37 percent to A$328.7 million.

Bellamy’s said it would add its food products range to Woolworths Group stores in addition to the existing Coles and pharmacy channels in the first half of the current financial year, and would revamp its formula portfolio in the second half.