UPDATE 2-Australia's Bellamy's annual profit halves on China regulatory changes

* Profit plunges to A$21.7 million

* A$500 million revenue target deferred beyond 2021

* Investors hoped for quicker turnaround - portfolio manager (Adds outlook, share movement and analyst comment)

By Nikhil Nainan and Niyati Shetty

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia on Wednesday reported a near 50% plunge in annual profit as regulatory changes in China and more competition hurt the infant formula maker in its biggest growth market, sending shares tumbling.

Bellamy’s said it has boosted marketing in China, as Beijing cracks down on informal importers, so-called “daigou” shoppers who buy products outside China and send them to the mainland.

Profit for the year ended June 30 came in at A$21.7 million ($14.7 million), compared with A$42.8 million a year ago.

Shares of the firm recorded their worst session since January 2017, declining as much as 14.5% in early trade.

Bellamy’s was also hoping to get regulatory approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for its facility in Camperdown.

In April, it had said it won approval to sell some products in Chinese stores, raising hopes for an end to the regulatory limbo. But the current delay is causing the company to defer its medium-term revenue target of A$500 million ($337.70 million) to beyond 2021.

“Bellamy’s has a very small window of opportunity to grow in the offline front,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners.

Since the start of 2018, Beijing has said its regulator must approve sales of imported formula after lingering safety concerns about domestic products prompted a wave of imports.

Bellamy’s said it expects revenue growth of 10% to 15% in 2020, with it skewed to the second half due to new product launches. Core earnings margin, however, will be consistent with last year, it said.

Revenue for the year dropped 19% to A$266.2 million, moving further away from its revenue target.

“People were hoping for a much faster turnaround. The issue is that the consensus knew that 2019 was going to be the bottom of the toughest years, so they were expecting a huge growth. This is a significant downgrade to consensus earnings,” Tribeca’s Liu added.

The company said it had to cut down on inventory more than it had expected in the third quarter and took a one-off writedown of legacy label inventory, but it expects a return to growth in 2020.

Earlier in the month, vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd - a bellwether for Chinese demand of Australian goods - warned first-half profit would decline due to tougher conditions in the mainland, as it posted a steep drop in annual profit. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore)