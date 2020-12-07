FDA places clinical hold on Bellicum's cancer therapy

(Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on patient enrollment and dosing in an early-stage trial of its cancer treatment, after the death of a patient.

Shares fell 12.62% in premarket trade.

The company said the death was unrelated to the treatment, BPX-601, but that it would work with the FDA to resume the trial.

Bellicum was testing the therapy in patients that were previously treated for metastatic pancreatic or prostate cancer.

The company said the clinical hold will not affect its plans to start enrolling patients in the trial of a related drug.