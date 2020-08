Aug 11 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc said on Tuesday it constructed fewer homes in the year as a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown brought property sales to a halt.

However, temporary stamp duty holiday and gradual reopening of its sites has led to a pick-up in demand, the company, which builds apartments, family homes and luxury penthouses, said. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)