CORRECTED-Bellway sees strong demand for new homes

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Bellway Plc on Tuesday reported strong demand for new homes as low lending rates and a temporary cut in stamp duty boosted activity in the sector.

The Newcastle-based company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said its order book as at Jan. 31, 2021 comprised 5,889 homes, compared with 4,598 units a year earlier.