Aug 8 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc forecast higher annual housing revenue on Thursday, as it sold more affordable homes at higher prices.

The company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, said it expects housing revenue to rise over 8% to almost 3.2 billion pounds ($3.89 billion) for full-year ended July 31. ($1 = 0.8222 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)