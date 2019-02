Feb 7 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Bellway Plc said it expects to sell more homes in fiscal 2019 than last year despite the Brexit uncertainties plaguing the market.

The company said that early signs suggest that customer demand and reservations would follow their usual seasonal trend, but cautioned that the UK’s impending exit from the European Union may affect wider customer confidence. (Reporting by Adil Bhat; Editing by Arun Koyyur)