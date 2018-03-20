FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

British builder Bellway's first-half profit rises 16.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc reported a 16.6 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Tuesday as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company said pretax profit rose to 288.7 million pounds ($405.2 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, from 247.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Average selling prices rose 7.7 percent to 275,945 pounds.

“Positive trading environment, together with a substantial order book, bodes well for the full year and should enable the group to complete in excess of 10,000 new homes,” Bellway said. ($1 = 0.7125 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.