Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 14, 2018 / 7:42 AM / in 2 hours

LVMH to buy Belmond luxury hotel group for $3.2 billion

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French luxury behemoth Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy Friday said it agreed to buy luxury hotel group Belmond in a deal valuing the company at $3.2 billion.

LVMH said it agreed to pay $25 per Belmond share, a 40-percent premium over the Thursday closing price.

The operation, which is expected to be closed in the first half of 2019, values Belmond’s equity at $2.6 billion, and the enterprise, including debt, at $3.2 billion.

Belmond owns, partly owns or manages 46 luxury hotels, restaurants, train and river cruise properties. The company posted $140 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization out of $572 million in revenue in the 12-month period ending on Sept 30. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.