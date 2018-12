Dec 13 (Reuters) - France’s LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is near a deal to buy Belmond Ltd, owner and operator of high-end hotels around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

LVMH would pay $25 per share in cash in a transaction that would value Belmond's equity at about $2.6 billion, the Journal reported here. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)