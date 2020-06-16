Violations of bankruptcy discharge orders cannot be arbitrated - 2nd Circuit

A federal appeals court said on Tuesday an alleged violation of a bankruptcy discharge order is not an arbitrable dispute, in a defeat for GE Capital Retail Bank and Citigroup Inc.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld lower courts’ refusal to allow two banks to arbitrate disputes over their failure to tell credit reporting agencies that some customers’ credit card debts had been discharged in bankruptcy.

