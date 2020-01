CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Beltone Financial, one of the biggest financial corporations in Egypt, plans to expand to Gulf and African countries in 2020, its chief executive told Reuters.

The firm is also aiming for non-banking financial activities to represent 30-40% of its revenues within three years, Ibrahim Karam said in an interview. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Jan Harvey)