Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd said on Monday its shares will be placed in a trading halt pending an announcement on an all-stock acquisition that is under consideration by the company.

Amcor is in advanced talks to buy U.S. rival Bemis Co , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)