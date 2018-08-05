UPDATE 1-Australia's Amcor shares on trading halt pending acquisition update

(Adds details on Bemis share movement on Friday, background)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd on Monday requested a trading halt to make an announcement on an acquisition, fuelling expectations of a bid for U.S. rival Bemis Co.

Amcor is in advanced talks to buy Bemis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Bemis, which has a market value of about $4.2 billion, closed up 11.27 percent at $51.53 on Friday after the Wall Street Journal report.

“The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by Amcor in relation to an all-stock acquisition that is under consideration by Amcor,” the Australian company said in a statement.

The expected acquisition comes as the packaging industry is under severe pressure due to the rising cost of inputs, prompting firms to hike prices.