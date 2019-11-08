Benco, Patterson decline to appeal antitrust loss -FTC

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Benco Dental Supply Co and Patterson Companies Inc have decided not to appeal a judge’s decision that they violated antitrust law by declining to compete for the business of buying groups, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

The FTC accused the companies, two of the three largest U.S. full-service distributors of dental supplies ranging from chairs to cement to gloves, of violating antitrust law in February 2018.

An FTC administrative law judge ruled last month that “there was an agreement between Benco and Patterson to refuse to offer discounted prices or otherwise negotiate with buying groups.”

That agreement was illegal, the judge said.

Neither Benco nor Patterson immediately responded to a request for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)