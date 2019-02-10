Financials
February 10, 2019 / 9:58 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide Bank H1 profit hurt by lower margins

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian mid-sized lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd said on Monday its first-half cash earnings fell over 2 percent, hurt by a dent in margins because of higher funding costs in both term deposits and wholesale markets.

Cash earnings - which exclude one-off gains or losses - for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to A$219.8 million ($155.8 million) from A$225.3 million a year ago.

The bank declared an interim dividend of 35 Australian cents per share, the same as the previous corresponding period.

$1 = 1.4104 Australian dollars Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below