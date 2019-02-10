Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide Bank H1 profit hurt by lower margins

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian mid-sized lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd said on Monday its first-half cash earnings fell over 2 percent, hurt by a dent in margins because of higher funding costs in both term deposits and wholesale markets.

Cash earnings - which exclude one-off gains or losses - for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to A$219.8 million ($155.8 million) from A$225.3 million a year ago.

The bank declared an interim dividend of 35 Australian cents per share, the same as the previous corresponding period.