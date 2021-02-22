French boat maker Beneteau's shares fall after cyberattack

PARIS (Reuters) - The shares of yachtmaker and boats company Beneteau fell on Monday after Beneteau became the latest entity to fall victim to a cyberattack.

Beneteau shares were down 2.1% in early session trading.

Beneteau said late on Sunday that a malware intrusion had affected some services during the night of Feb. 18-Feb. 19, and that the impact of this would result in several production units either having to slow down or stop for a few days.