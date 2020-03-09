Marcolin outgoing boss Renon to be appointed CEO of Benetton Group - sources

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Massimo Renon, outgoing boss of Italy’s eyewear group Marcolin, is expected to be appointed chief executive officer of Benetton Group, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday Marcolin said its board agreed with the CEO and general manager Massimo Renon to end the contract as of April 14.

At the moment Italy’s fashion group Benetton Group is led by the founder Luciano Benetton as executive chairman. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)