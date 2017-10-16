FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bentham IMF appoints head of new bankruptcy unit
October 16, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 4 days ago

MOVES-Bentham IMF appoints head of new bankruptcy unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bentham IMF, the U.S. arm of litigation funding company IMF Bentham Limited, has hired Ken Epstein to head its new bankruptcy unit, which will provide funding for insolvency disputes.

Epstein, a bankruptcy lawyer, was formerly a managing director in the restructuring group at financial guarantor MBIA Inc.

Bentham’s bankruptcy unit will provide funding for creditors, trustees, debtors-in-possession and estates as well as law firms seeking financial partners to advance insolvency cases. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
