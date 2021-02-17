Two Trump impeachments later, Kramer Levin's Barry Berke heads back home

Even though he wasn’t directly arguing the case to U.S. senators to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol last month, the impeachment trial that ended Saturday represented everything Barry Berke loves about his practice.

“It was the sort of trial work and trial strategy that is at my core of what I do and what I believe in,” said Berke, who served as the chief impeachment counsel for the House impeachment managers. “It was my belief we should treat it like any trial and come up with our path to victory.”

