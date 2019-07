July 11 (Reuters) - Berkeley Energia said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Paul Atherley resigned, and the company would move its head office to Madrid, Spain.

Berkeley, which wants to build Europe’s only open-cast uranium mine in the town of Retortillo, near Salamanca, has been struggling to get a permit from the local government. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)