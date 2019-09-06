Housebuilder Berkeley says market conditions robust in London

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Berkeley Group Plc said on Friday market conditions in London and the South East of England were robust, and pricing stable, in the first four months of its financial year against the backdrop of Brexit jitters.

The company, which also operates in Birmingham, said forward sales remained above 1.8 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) and set a pretax profit target of 3.3 billion pounds over the six years to April 2025. ($1 = 0.8104 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)