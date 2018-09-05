FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK builder Berkeley says house prices, demand "robust" in London

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings said on Wednesday prices and demand had remained robust in London and the South East between May and August, adding it had bought five new sites in the period.

“This is a market that lacks urgency and London remains constrained by high transaction costs, restrictive income multiple limits on mortgage borrowing and prevailing economic uncertainty, accentuated by Brexit,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

