Dec 7 (Reuters) - Berkeley Group’s first-half pretax profit fell 25.7 percent, the British house-builder said on Friday, as people put off house purchases amid increasing uncertainty ahead of the country’s exit from the European Union.

The company reported a pretax profit of 401.2 million pounds ($511.8 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31, compared with 539.9 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7839 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)