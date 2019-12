Dec 6 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group Plc on Friday reported a slump in first-half pretax profit as it sold fewer homes at lower prices in a Brexit hit real-estate market.

The company, which operates primarily in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said pretax profit fell 31% to 276.7 million pounds ($355.01 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)