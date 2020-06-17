Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 17, 2020 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK housebuilder Berkeley reports 35% fall in annual profit

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc reported a 35% fall in annual profit on Wednesday as it sold fewer homes in a market that was suffering even before the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which operates primarily in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said pretax profit fell to 503.7 million pounds ($633.35 million) in the full year ended April 30, compared to 775.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7953 pounds)

Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

