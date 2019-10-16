Housebuilder Berkeley's chair sells shares worth $54 mln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group Plc on Wednesday said its Chairman Anthony Pidgley had sold stock worth 42 million pounds ($53.57 million) in the open market.

The share sale, disclosed in a regulatory filing, showed Pidgley sold one million ordinary shares of the company at a price of 42 pounds per share.

Berkeley did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the transaction. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)