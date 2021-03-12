Homebuilder Berkeley reiterates annual profit forecast

March 12 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group on Friday reiterated its annual profit forecast as it benefits from pent-up demand and tax breaks for home-buyers.

The London-focused developer said it expected average annual pre-tax profit to be at the same levels as last year and in line with its prior guidance of 500 million pounds ($697.35 million). ($1 = 0.7170 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)