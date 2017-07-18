FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BGC Partners to buy Berkeley Point Financial for $875 mln
July 18, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

BGC Partners to buy Berkeley Point Financial for $875 mln

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said it would buy mortgage provider Berkeley Point Financial LLC from financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald for $875 million.

New-York based BGC Partners said it expected the deal to increase its revenues and earnings and planned to fund the acquisition through debt issuance and cash on hand.

Berkeley Point was acquired by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald in April 2014. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

