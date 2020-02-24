BRIEF-Buffett discusses impact of coronavirus, stock market selloff, economy on CNBC

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Warren buffett says investors cannot predict the market or the long-term prospects of businesses based on the daily headlines — cnbc Buffett says people who invest based on companies’ future earnings power over 10-20 years will have ‘made a good investment’ Buffett says coronavirus is affecting some of berkshire’s businesses, including dairy queen, johns manville, shaw carpeting Buffett says ‘people are reaching for yield’ in a low interest rate environment, and ‘that’s stupid’ Buffett downplays monday’s decline in global stock prices, saying ‘we certainly won’t be selling’ stocks and that he ‘would prefer it’ if berkshire could buy at the resulting lower prices Buffett, chairman and ceo of berkshire hathaway, is speaking after his conglomerate released year-end results and his annual shareholder letter on saturday Buffett says: ‘if you look at the present situation, ... You get more for your money in stocks than bonds’; says ‘stocks are cheaper than bonds’ Buffett says berkshire owns about $240 billion of stocks, which he views as owning $240 billion worth of businessses, and says ‘we’d like to buy more businesses’ Buffett says three of berkshire’s four investments in large u.s. Airlines — american, delta, southwest and united — are his, and one is a position by one of his portfolio managers Buffett says u.s. Economy is ‘strong, but a little softer’ than it was 6 months ago Buffett says berkshire is unlikely to buy an entire airline, noting that the industry is heavily regulated