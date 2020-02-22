BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway comments on Brexit, Boeing in annual report

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Berkshire hathaway says it expects its insurance operations to maintain a ‘substantial presence’ in london following brexit — annual report Berkshire says boeing’s suspension of 737 max production may reduce demand for some of its aerospace products in 2020, but expects a ‘significant portion’ of this will be offset by higher volumes for other products Berkshire says ‘bolt-on’ acquisitions totaled about $1.7 billion in 2019, up from $1 billion in 2018, and were not material to financial results