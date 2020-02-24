BRIEF-Buffett discusses coronavirus, Berkshire stock performance, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders -- CNBC

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Warren buffett calls coronavirus outbreak ‘scary stuff,’ but says it should not affect how people invest in stocks — cnbc Buffett says wells fargo’s scandals were ‘not specifically’ the reason berkshire has sold some of its stock holdings in the bank Buffett says wells fargo had a ‘dumb incentive system’ and ignored it upon learning about it; says shareholders would have been better off had wells fargo attacked its problems sooner Buffett says todd combs’ becoming ceo of berkshire’s geico auto insurer is ‘not a permanent career shift,’ and that ‘i don’t know how long he’ll be there’ Buffett says progressive has done a better job than geico at deciding what to charge relative to the risk it takes, and ‘that is what we’re focused on’ Buffett, citing berkshire’s size, says berkshire’s stock performance is unlikely to be in the top 15% or bottom 30% of the market over the next 10 to 15 years Buffett says s&p 500 ‘could be’ a better performer than berkshire’s stock over the long term, but ‘on balance, i think we’ll do a little better’ buffett says berkshire ‘will outperform’ in a down market, and that over the long term any outperformance ‘will be minor, but it will be done in a very very safe manner’ Buffett says berkshire would be worth essentially the same without him as with him Buffett, referring to threat of pandemic, says ‘when people get terrified ... Everything freezes,’ but berkshire wants to be prepared for everything Buffett, asked about 2020 elections, says ‘i’m a democrat, but i’m not a card-carrying democrat’ Buffett, asked about presidential candidate michael bloomberg, says: ‘i would have no trouble voting for mike bloomberg.’ Buffett, asked about presidential candidate bernie sanders, says he agrees with sanders about ‘certain things he would like to accomplish,’ including ‘doing better by people who get left behind,’ but says capitalist system should not be undermined Buffett says if given a choice, he would vote for michael bloomberg over bernie sanders Buffett says berkshire would not buy bloomberg lp if michael bloomberg became u.s. President Buffett, asked if his conglomerate berkshire hathaway should be broken up, says it would be ‘very tax-inefficient’ to do so, and ultimately not profitable; says there are ‘synergies’ from keeping berkshire together